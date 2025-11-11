Say yes to these top engagement ring trends | By Sally Grace Cagle -

The trio of women behind Embark Fine Jewelry is staying a step ahead when it comes to trends. Today, co-founders Katie Kennedy, Erin Judice and Michelle Robertson are sharing four engagement ring elements that will be big in the coming year.

“At Embark Fine Jewelry, we’re seeing brides gravitate toward rings that balance edge and elegance,” says Robertson. “Pieces that feel fresh now but still timeless for decades to come.”

But while keeping up with trends is fun, the Embark team urges brides-to-be to embrace their own personal style. Nothing makes a piece more timeless than tailoring it to your personality and preferences.

“We’re seeing brides embrace rings that feel personal,” explains Kennedy. “It’s less about following tradition and more about creating a piece that feels like you. We love helping brides add in little details that make it special.”

Keep scrolling for a rundown of the Embark team’s current favorite trends.

1. Chunky metals + two-tone designs

“Brides are loving rings with a little extra presence: think bold, weighty gold bands and mixed-metal settings. Two-tone combinations, like a yellow gold band with a white gold or platinum head, add warmth and contrast while allowing the diamond to take center stage.”

2. Lab-grown diamonds

“Lab-grown diamonds are real diamonds–chemically, physically and optically identical to those formed in the earth, just created in a controlled environment. More couples are embracing them for their ability to offer the same brilliance and durability as mined stones, often at a more attainable price point.”

3. Three-stone rings with a twist

“The classic three-stone setting is getting a modern refresh. Brides are mixing stone shapes like elongated centers with tapered baguettes or half-moon sides for a look that feels custom and full of personality.”

4. Antique cuts

“We’re obsessed with antique cuts: old mines, antique cushions and old European variations feel both romantic and sculptural. Modern cuts can’t replicate the chunky facets and one-of-a-kind character these stones offer, making your ring feel like an heirloom from day one.”

Learn more about Embark in this story from the inRegister archives.