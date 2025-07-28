Shop Quiz! with Embark Fine Jewelry | By Kamryn Tramonte -

What started as a COVID-born business idea has blossomed into a successful storefront operation in Lafayette, with a new Baton Rouge location coming soon. Embark Fine Jewelry co-owners, Katie Kennedy, Erin Judice and Michelle Robertson, share their journey of starting Embark and how they have continued evolving to keep the business thriving.

How did Embark start?

Erin: All three of us worked at Stuller, a fine jewelry company. I was in the marketing department, Katie was in customer experience, and Michelle came from the product world. At that time, between Katie and myself, we had seven kids, and we were trying to figure out how to work from home. Embark really started on a COVID walk, because we lived two streets away from each other, and Michelle and I are sister in-laws.

Katie: When we started, we thought it was just going to be online. We quickly realized that people would rather touch and feel the products, so we began doing pop-ups. Then we realized we needed an actual space for people to come in, so we opened up a small studio. The first holiday, we had probably eight guys in the little showroom trying to shop for their wives and girlfriends, and we were like, “OK, we need an actual store.”

What has been one of the biggest challenges in starting a business like this?

Katie: The jewelry industry is very interesting, and it’s very male-driven. I started seeing some of the trends where women were jumping in and making jewelry pieces of their own, using their own approaches. As three young women, I think some people have a hard time taking us seriously, and we’ve broken through those ceilings left and right.

What sets Embark apart from other jewelry companies?

Michelle: When we began, we were only doing this online, but we were also very focused on these private appointments and the concierge business model. So that’s why we thought we only needed a tiny space. Like Katie said, it quickly evolved. We reflected a lot on ourselves as women, our lifestyles and as mothers in relation to what we wear. Of course, we love 14-carat jewelry and real diamonds, but sometimes you need to look at items to wear on vacation or for everyday. This is when we started to incorporate what we call “demi-fine jewelry.” It allows us to have a very approachable atmosphere and business model for someone who may not want to spend $500 or more on a piece of jewelry.

I think that’s a big thing that sets us apart, but in addition, we have our fine jewelry, we do custom and engagement pieces, and ear piercings in the store. What makes our ear piercings different is that we don’t use a gun and only work with nurses and nurse practitioners.

What are some of your best-selling products?

Michelle: I can think of two off the top of my head. One would be our Everyday Tennis Necklace, which we’ve had for four years now, and it still sells like crazy. It’s really thin and choker length, but it’s adjustable if you want to wear it a little longer. It looks like the real thing, and it’s not too big. The second would be our Two-Tone Necklace. It’s basically a round diamond with a white gold setting on a mini paperclip chain. It’s very affordable, and we can do it in every shape and in multiple sizes.

Erin: I think the Ringkeeper is a hit. It’s the best gift for anybody who has just gotten engaged. Or if you want to play tennis and you want to take off your rings, it’s easy to just put them inside your bag. My kids even use them for when they have school sports.

Can you hint at what shoppers may see next season?

Michelle: There are a lot of trends that we’re working on and lots of little collections that are going to come out during the fall and holiday season. I would say that we’re seeing a lot of earth tones trending in the gemstone world. We’re also working on slightly refreshing some of our essential pieces–think everyday pieces with a twist.

Katie: I’d say a little bit more bold and chunkier pieces. That’s a trend overall right now.

What’s something customers should know about Embark that they may not be aware of?

Erin: Like we named off earlier, we do so much. Engagement, fine jewelry or demi-fine, permanent jewelry, ear piercings, repairs, custom meltdowns for gold, senior rings, estate pieces and youth jewelry. One person may come in just looking to buy a pair of demi-fine earrings, but we would love for them to leave knowing all the things they can do with us. We’re everything that your typical jeweler is, we just do it a little differently.

