Room Tour: A Christmas foyer that rethinks traditional decorations | By Eliza Rowley

From the moment you step into Katie Cheatham’s Bocage home, you are surrounded by vibrant color and whimsical furnishings. A lifelong lover of Christmas decorating, Cheatham enlisted the help of local designer Shane Griffin to bring her vision to life.

The decorations for the foyer were inspired by the Ashley Longshore painting that commands attention in the home’s entry. Additionally, the Christmas tree in this space is decked out in Longshore’s ornament collection, which Cheatham buys upon release each year. She says that each element of the space was chosen by first figuring out how to bring in color without taking any focus from the Ashley Longshore artwork.

Cheatham credits her 1990s upbringing for her lack of subtlety when it comes to décor, especially in the foyer. To her, Christmas should feel like a magical time, just as it does to children, so why would it make sense to have everything neutral?

“I THINK THAT A TRADITIONAL CHRISTMAS IS A COLORFUL CHRISTMAS.”

-KATIE CHEATHAM

When asked about her favorite details in the foyer, Cheatham says she is especially excited about the chandelier. She and Griffin took a trip to the French Quarter with an idea for a light fixture in mind. Only after purchasing the chandelier did they find out that it is the exact one Ashley Longshore has in her studio.

This foyer is a perfect example of Cheatham’s philosophy to “not go with the trends, go with what you love, and build on it.” Her passion for decorating does not stop at the entryway; the entire house is adorned with innovative festive details (see it all in this story from the December issue).

Consider us on board with the colorful Christmas movement, because with a home like the Cheathams’, the holidays are anything but dull.

