Meet The Mahjong House, Baton Rouge's new venue for playing and connecting | By Eliza Rowley

In the past year or so, mahjong has gone from niche to widely known among people all over. Baton Rouge local Jennifer Waghalter was one of many taken by this craze, and that led to an idea. Waghalter saw a way to combine the popular hobby and her love for hospitality into a business venture. With the help of her husband and close friends, Elise Cazes and Brandi Chustz, The Mahjong House was born.

What inspired you to start The Mahjong House?

In 2023, I remodeled a historic home at 747 Saint Charles Street in Downtown Baton Rouge. The front of the home became the office for my full-service advertising agency, Next Level Media, and the back was transformed into a precious Airbnb.

My love for hospitality (and all things Baton Rouge) quickly turned that single Airbnb into four, and eventually led me to expand into real estate. I’m now proudly an agent with RE/MAX Professional while still working with a handful of my longtime advertising clients.

Then came Mahjong.

Two of my close friends, Elise Cazes and Brandi Chustz, invited me to my very first mahjong lesson in August, and from that night on, we were completely obsessed. We fell in love not just with the game but with everything surrounding it: the gorgeous tiles, the colorful mats, the laughter circling the table and the pure joy of having a reason to gather. Brandi even transformed a room in her home into a dedicated mahjong space for us to play regularly!

Around that same time, I took a weekend trip to Fairhope with my college Tri Delta friends and was amazed at how big mahjong had become in other cities—full venues, retreats and girls’ getaways centered entirely around the game. I came home thinking, “Why not Baton Rouge? We deserve something like this, too.”

That’s how The Mahjong House was born—the first and only dedicated mahjong venue in Baton Rouge. A charming, historic, colorful, joy-filled space created for lessons, open play, private parties, friendship, connection and the simple delight of slowing down around a table together.

What are your hopes for the future of the business?

In the very near future, I’ll be offering full mahjong getaway packages where groups can rent the entire venue along with our downtown Airbnbs for a weekend retreat. Stay in your pajamas, stay up late laughing, and play as long as your group wants—just like being at home, but better! My dream is for The Mahjong House to become more than a venue—to become a little destination for joy, community and the magic that happens when people gather to play and play to connect. I also plan to offer mahjong retail and gifts as well.

What was the process of getting it started like?

Fast, unbelievably fast! Within just a few days (and with major help from my husband and friends Elise and Brandi), my office furniture was moved home, seven mahjong tables were set up, colorful glasses and cheese boards were in place, and I put it out on social media to see what would happen. Baton Rouge embraced us instantly, and it’s been pure joy ever since.

What kind of participant are you catering to?

Mahjong is literally for everyone—truly everyone!

At our very first open play, we had moms of toddlers enjoying a night out, women my age with grown kids and even friends of my mom’s. And it’s not just for the ladies. We have plans for couples’ nights, men’s nights, company team-building events, lunchtime and daytime play—you name it.

Mahjong brings people together, and seeing everyone smiling, chatting and connecting has been the best part. I’m open to ideas and excited to make this space whatever the Baton Rouge community wants it to be.

How has running The Mahjong House impacted you?

I smile just thinking about it. It’s genuinely the happiest place. I look forward to every event and all the wonderful people I’ll get to meet.

Is there anything else readers should know?

Don’t be intimidated! Take an evening away from life’s daily stresses and join us, or book your own event with friends, family or co-workers. Whether you’re learning for the first time or already obsessed, you’ll be so glad you did!

To start your own mahjong journey, check out The Mahjong House on Instagram.