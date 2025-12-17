Where to find pretty paper, ribbon and more to make your gifts stand out under the tree | By Olivia Deffes -

The saying goes, “It’s what’s on the inside that truly counts.” The same applies to holiday gifts, but that doesn’t mean givers can’t have fun disguising their buys for the ones who made the nice list.

Whether it’s playfully patterned paper, customized gift tags or a curated selection of ribbons and bows, the gift-wrapping game has definitely been upped. Sorry to bags and tissue paper. This holiday season calls for a little something extra.

Grab the scissors and ready the rolls of tape. We’ve rounded up some holiday wrapping essentials from local brands and shops that are totally elf-approved. And while it’ll all end up crumbled on the floor to be scooped up and shoved into a trash bag as the big day ends, at least you’ll have the best-looking bunch of gifts under the tree before the carnage of unwrapping begins.

Here are four local spots to shop if you’re looking to make a North

Pole-level gift wrapping station:

The Keeping Room

Santa came to Baton Rouge early, and he stopped at The Keeping Room first. Back in October, this gift store was decked for the December holiday with trees, uniquely shaped baubles, tabletop items and more. Of course, there’s no shortage of wrapping supplies, either. No matter your vibe this year, this shop is sure to have it. And the staff will even expertly wrap purchases for a small fee.

The Queen Bee

After browsing gift-worthy finds at this Towne Center shop, snag a few rolls of paper for wrapping. Whether you’re in your pink bow era, are nutcracker obsessed or want to go all out with paper that smells like Fraser firs, The Queen Bee has you covered. Don’t forget to snag a few spools of ribbon or customize your own tags to further personalize your gifts.

Paper ’N Things

Not an expert wrapper? Or want to make sure your little ones can’t spy on what you’re wrapping up? Let Paper ’N Things’ services take care of it all. The shop can wrap things bought in the store, but it also accepts outside gifts. Prices for wrapping vary based on the size and quantity of items. Expect crisp folds, full bows and little embellishments to top it all off. Of course, you can purchase items for your own wrapping setup, too.

byHopeatHome

This local brand is known for wallpapers, textiles and art prints, but it also dabbles in wrapping with papers inspired by its design library. If vintage Christmas is your vibe, these options might be for you. With muted tones and geometric and floral patterns, these papers are great for the holidays but can be stashed to use for any occasion. Lean into the brand’s vibes by opting for twine and dried orange slices instead of bright bows.

This article was originally published in the December 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.