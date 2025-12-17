Locally sourced gifts for the mahjong lover in your life

Mahjong is taking over, and we aren’t mad about it. Chances are, there is at least one person on your Christmas shopping list who is a fan of the game, and we have the local gift guide to help you shop for them with ease.

From a Christmas ornament and gift tag to a needlepoint pillow and the blue rack and pusher necessary for playing the game, these gifts are cute and creative ways to support a game-lover’s passion. Hover over the images below to view details for each piece. 

 

