Step into the colorful and collected spaces of The Marlene in this month's cover story

When Baton Rouge native and the antique purveyor behind Lily’s Vintage Finds, Lily Barfield, purchased a show-stopping, 10-foot-tall painting of the Virgin Mary on a sourcing trip to France with her mother Tracie Aguillard, she joked to her Instagram audience that the work would be the perfect centerpiece for a bar one day. Though mentioned in jest, the idea was the seed that would grow over the next few years.

Now, the painting sits at the center of Barfield’s Bar Madonna, which opened at her high-design Houston bed-and-breakfast, The Marlene, this past summer. With bright colors pulled from St. Francisville’s Ellen Kennon’s paint line to interiors filled with collected antiques, and brought together with the help of Baton Rouge designer Helene Dellocono, the Neoclassical mansion is a feast for the eyes. And this month, we’re diving into each space in our February cover story.

