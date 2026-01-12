Photo by Avery White.

Spotted: This local smoothie shop is keeping locals on track with their wellness resolutions

|
By
-

After blowing up on social media last year, Dr. FeelGood has been keeping up with the self-care craze. Starting as a CBD shop in 2020, the store is now popular for its organic smoothies and nutritional food options.

TikToker Keith Lee did a video on the shop back in 2024, leading to overnight success for Dr. FeelGood. Now, heading into 2026, the store is capitalizing on viral trends. Offering just about any of the health hacks you can think of, from sea moss to activated charcoal drinks, they are all designed to help you feel good. It is in the name, after all.

To see all the healthy options Dr. FeelGood has to offer, click here.

