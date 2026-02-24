The five most-clicked inRegister Weddings stories
Whether you’re just beginning the planning process or you are in the thick of finalizing the fifth draft of a seating chart, nothing sparks inspiration quite like a real wedding success story. A look back at the most-clicked wedding stories published in 2025 is just what the wedding coordinator ordered.
From a weekend in the Big Easy to a picture-perfect reception in a refurbished historical house, these are the five inRegister Weddings stories from 2025 that you clicked on and shared the most.
Click the titles to view the original features.
5. Layne McGehee and Anthony Noto took a gamble with a surprise Las Vegas elopement
This couple’s joint bachelor and bachelorette trips to Las Vegas turned out to be their wedding weekend. Layne McGehee and Anthony Noto kept their wedding plans a secret for eight months before surprising friends and family with an elaborate elopement officiated by The King.
4. Elise McCanless and Connor Fields said ‘I do’ with a stylish New Orleans wedding weekend
Nudges from their moms blossomed into a beautiful love story that culminated in a stylish New Orleans wedding weekend for Elise McCanless and Connor Fields. August Events transformed Hotel Saint Vincent into an unforgettable celebration, drenched in fresh florals and vibrant colors, complete with a second-line entrance for the couple.
3. Love Story: Caroline Hebert and Tam Nguyen say ‘I do’ at Red Stick Reads
Before the beloved neighborhood bookstore Red Stick Reads moved to its new Government Street location, a celebration was in store, literally. Caroline Hebert and Tam Nguyen said “I do” in a small ceremony at the book shop, and a celebration in the groom’s hometown of Hanoi, Vietnam, is slated for this year.
2. Chris and Lindsey Cedotal’s wedding reception was the culmination of years of work transforming a pair of homes in West Feliciana
The history and refurbishment of the century-old Victorian-style cottage, now known as Oak Hill, are integral to Chris and Lindsey Cedotal’s love story. So it only made sense to celebrate their nuptials at the West Feliciana home. From wedding preparations with their bridesmaids and groomsmen to a dreamy evening featuring Better Than Ezra, the Cedotal wedding checked every box.
1. Newlyweds Caroline and Spence Taylor’s home combines the best of both of their worlds
Caroline Taylor enlisted the help of her longtime friend and design professional, Emily Wood, to make the couple’s Magnolia Woods house a home for her and her new husband, Spence, a South Carolina native who moved to Baton Rouge after their wedding. The décor blends old and new to create a light, airy home for these newlyweds.
Find more wedding inspiration in our archives here.