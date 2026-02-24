The five most-clicked inRegister Weddings stories | By Bre Pizzolato -

Whether you’re just beginning the planning process or you are in the thick of finalizing the fifth draft of a seating chart, nothing sparks inspiration quite like a real wedding success story. A look back at the most-clicked wedding stories published in 2025 is just what the wedding coordinator ordered.

From a weekend in the Big Easy to a picture-perfect reception in a refurbished historical house, these are the five inRegister Weddings stories from 2025 that you clicked on and shared the most.

Click the titles to view the original features.

This couple’s joint bachelor and bachelorette trips to Las Vegas turned out to be their wedding weekend. Layne McGehee and Anthony Noto kept their wedding plans a secret for eight months before surprising friends and family with an elaborate elopement officiated by The King.

Nudges from their moms blossomed into a beautiful love story that culminated in a stylish New Orleans wedding weekend for Elise McCanless and Connor Fields. August Events transformed Hotel Saint Vincent into an unforgettable celebration, drenched in fresh florals and vibrant colors, complete with a second-line entrance for the couple.

Before the beloved neighborhood bookstore Red Stick Reads moved to its new Government Street location, a celebration was in store, literally. Caroline Hebert and Tam Nguyen said “I do” in a small ceremony at the book shop, and a celebration in the groom’s hometown of Hanoi, Vietnam, is slated for this year.

The history and refurbishment of the century-old Victorian-style cottage, now known as Oak Hill, are integral to Chris and Lindsey Cedotal’s love story. So it only made sense to celebrate their nuptials at the West Feliciana home. From wedding preparations with their bridesmaids and groomsmen to a dreamy evening featuring Better Than Ezra, the Cedotal wedding checked every box.

Caroline Taylor enlisted the help of her longtime friend and design professional, Emily Wood, to make the couple’s Magnolia Woods house a home for her and her new husband, Spence, a South Carolina native who moved to Baton Rouge after their wedding. The décor blends old and new to create a light, airy home for these newlyweds.

Find more wedding inspiration in our archives here.