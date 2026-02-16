Photos courtesy of the LSU Museum of Art. Photography by Charles Champagne.

Event Recap: Champagne & Chagall at the LSU Museum of Art

|
By
-

To celebrate the opening of its newest exhibition, Daphnis and Chloe and Other Lovers: Lithographs by Marc Chagall, the LSU Museum of Art held a Valentine’s Day-themed event, Champagne & Chagall, on the evening of Thursday, February 12. With love being a persistent theme throughout the artist’s successful career, it was an ideal start to Valentine’s Day weekend, especially for art lovers.

Guests enjoyed the sounds of a live harpist while sipping Champagne and punch (cleverly dubbed the “Dirty Chagall”) and viewing the colorful, romantic images by Marc Chagall depicting the mythical tale of Daphnis and Chloe.

Sarah Ducote (LSU Museum of Art Curatorial Graduate Assistant), Michelle Schulte (LSU Museum of Art Chief Curator), Consulate General of France in Louisiana Rodolphe Sambou, Paula Pennington de la Bretonne, Mark Tullos (LSU Museum of Art Executive Director).

“This show allows viewers to appreciate his remarkable range, recognizing his mastery of vibrant hues and fantastic symbolism, qualities that made Chagall one of the most transformative artists of the twentieth century,” the museum says of the exhibit.

Special guest, Consul General of France in Louisiana, Rodolphe Sambou, gave a brief speech, sharing admiration for the strong belief in culture in France and Louisiana. The evening was a welcome reminder that love, culture and art prevail and continue to connect us around the world.

The exhibition is on view through May 24, and another love-themed event is planned for May 3, on the Free First Sunday. Learn more about the exhibition here. 

The exhibition is put on thanks to a grant from the Pennington Family Foundation, and the Park West Foundation presents the artworks. See more of the event and exhibition in this TikTok. 

