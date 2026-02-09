Feeling Bubbly: Blend Wine Bar owner shares his go-to Champagne selections | By Sally Grace Cagle -

The new owner of Blend Wine Bar, Jonathan Stephens, is sharing his alcohol expertise with us just in time for Valentine’s Day. Whether you are a wine and Champagne connoisseur or only refer to color and bubbles, the knowledgeable list below will help you make the most informed decision. From classic Champagne flavors to notes of fruit, the five options below are sure to enhance any celebration on your calendar. Cheers!

Drappier Blanc de Blanc

“This is a classic expression of what I expect from the Champagne region. 100% chardonnay, it has a textbook fragrance of brioche, along with a crisp and tart finish.”

J. Lassalle Cuvee Preference

“This is another classic example of what I look to expect from Champagne. It has crisp apple notes, along with a dry finish.”

Leclerc Briant Brut

“This is from the Epernay region in Champagne. They actually sell a good portion of their grapes to Veuve Clicquot. It is typical of what you would expect from the area, with a dry and crisp finish. I find this a superior and less expensive option to some of the more popular wines in its class.”

Bolney Brut Rosé from Sussex

“While this isn’t from the Champagne region in France, I think this is a beautiful English expression of ‘pink bubbles.’ It has very light, crisp fruit notes along with a classic dry finish. The English sparkling movement has been one of my favorites over the last few years.”

Monterossa Sansevé Franciacorta Satèn

“This is from the Lombardy region in Italy. This is essentially the Champagne-producing area in Italy. They make a classic blend of chardonnay, pinot meunier & pinot noir for their sparkling wines, along with 100% chardonnay for blanc de blancs wines as well. This is usually much less expensive than classic French Champagne, but I find it punches far above its weight class.”

