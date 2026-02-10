From Sweden to Baton Rouge, the Terfas are exploring the Capital City—and they’re taking their growing audience along for the ride | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Elin and Kenofi Terfa have been diving headfirst into Louisiana culture since their big move from Sweden last summer.

While this is neither of their first significant moves—Elin moved from Sweden to California for a few years, where she attended Santa Monica College and San Diego State University, and Kenofi was born in Ethiopia before moving to Sweden as a child—they say Louisiana is far from anything they’ve seen before. From their first time a stranger addressed them as “baby” to feeling like they entered a sauna leaving the New Orleans airport, it’s different to say the least.

“When we got here, literally the first thing we did was go to Popeyes because we were starving,” said Elin. “And when we drove up there, they were calling us ‘sweetheart’ and ‘baby,’ and I was like ‘what?’”

Kenofi explains that Sweden has a very reserved culture. It’s not the kind of place where you would call a stranger “sweetheart,” and it’s something you barely call your family members.

“So it’s different in that way, but the Southern hospitality is cool,” says Kenofi.

Why Here?

The Terfas have embraced this journey and even started sharing it on TikTok. While their comment section is skeptically flooded with “why Baton Rouge?,” the couple explains that their faith and love for the States is what brought them here.

Elin and Kenofi say they live their lives in prayer and often ask the Lord, “Where should we be in this season of our lives?” After both traveling to the U.S. for visits and school, they knew it was a place they enjoyed.

“We said if there’s an opportunity for us in the future that would allow us to be there for a certain amount of time, we will definitely consider it,” said Kenofi.

An opportunity arose when Kenofi received a job offer to serve as a youth pastor at Bethany Church’s Baton Rouge location. Although such a big change was intimidating, he and Elin packed their things and headed to the Capital City.

How’s it going?

The Terfas experienced some culture shock upon arrival, as expected, but they say the people are the biggest difference. According to them, people aren’t rude in Sweden, but everyone has their own bubble and keeps to themselves. But down South, people love to talk.

“I love that people are willing to talk to you here and they just want to say, ‘hi,'” says Elin.

Since moving, the couple has gained a deep admiration for Louisiana’s culture and history. From the food to swamp tours, they love discovering what the Pelican State has to offer. As Elin documents this adventure on TikTok and community members leave suggestions, the pair has built a full list of things to do on Kenofi’s days off.

While they deeply miss their family and home church, something the Terfas do not miss about Sweden is the long winters. They say the cold is not much of an issue, but the darkness is.

“When I’m done with work here around 4 or 5 o’clock, I walk out and see the sun and wonder ‘wow, did I get out early?‘,” notes Kenofi.

Elin believes her TikToks are helping locals see Baton Rouge from this new perspective. While she’s only posting pictures of simple things like walking to the mall, it’s making a difference.

“You can get so used to what’s around you that you don’t admire it anymore,” says Kenofi. “I think people click follow on her TikTok because they want to get that feeling again. I think our perspective just opens eyes for people.”

From trying gumbo to attending LSU football games, this international couple is experiencing for the first time many things locals overlook as everyday life. But the Terfas’ experience can show what unique wonders the place we call home has to offer.

To keep up with the couple’s first Mardi Gras and crawfish season, check out their TikTok page here. Scroll below to see more pictures of their time here.