Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre encourages auditioning for summer intensive spots

For local dancers looking to take the next leap, the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre is on a hunt to find new talent. This search sets the stage for a summer full of collaboration and exciting events, as BRBT partners with ballet schools nationwide to host summer intensives and share expertise with the next generation of dancers.

There will be four different auditions, one for each of the respective companies, with each company having its own requirements. Auditions will be held at The Dancers’ Workshop from January 10 to February 22.

Being selected for this opportunity gives dancers the chance to learn from the very best in places like Tennessee, Michigan, Vermont and Florida, gaining insight beyond the home studios.

