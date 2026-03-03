Homakase’s Lenten Specials | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

Sushi chef Duy Nguyen has garnered a following with private sushi dinners through his business, Homakase, a play on “home” and “omakase,” the hot trend where diners leave the menu up to the chef. Homakase opened as a brick-and-mortar concept in December, but here, diners can have it both ways. Patrons sit back for a spontaneous line-up, or order from the board of fare. Either way, don’t miss new specials like the briny, creamy uni, sea urchin plated on spoons and topped with ortoro, bluefin tuna belly. “It’s been a really hot seller,” Nguyen says. Working in reverse, the otoro nigiri arranges tuna belly on a bed of rice, topping it with buttery uni. The shareable scallop crudo situates thin slices of sweet scallop with serrano peppers and drizzles of citrusy ponzu sauce in a dish that checks all the taste-bud boxes. Welcome, Lent.

Homakase

4611 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd.

(225) 709-9544

@homakase_la