Bridal shows across Baton Rouge are helping local couples plan their ideal wedding day | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Here comes the bridal shows! Local wedding planners and vendors are coming together at bridal shows across the Capital City this month.

Bridal shows offer engaged couples and their families opportunities to learn the full scope of the wedding landscape and meet the vendors who can bring their dream day to life. And they begin starting now! Local event planner Allie Wester of Weddings by Allie is hosting the Something Old, Something New bridal show this evening, February 26, at the Old Governor’s Mansion. “This is not a typical bridal show—it’s an elegant soirée,” she says. “The mansion is styled like a real wedding reception.”

Couples can experience every aspect of a wedding celebration, from lighting, music, florals, food, décor and entertainment, all working together in a cohesive setting. Wester says it helps couples understand flow, atmosphere and guest experience—things that are hard to imagine from Pinterest boards alone.

“For wedding vendors, it creates meaningful engagement,” Wester says, explaining how couples today value experiences over transaction, and are craving connection, personalization and authenticity. “I hope that events like this create a strong desire to support local, talented professionals, because they bring the best of the wedding community together in one place, which builds trust for couples. Nothing beats a face-to-face interaction as opposed to impersonal emails.”

For Wester, what matters most is how a couple feels when they look back on their wedding day years from now. “If this event helps even one bride release anxiety, avoid regret and truly be present enough to soak in every hug, laugh and tear on her wedding day, then it has done exactly what it was meant to do,” she says.

Learn more about the event and purchase a ticket to attend here.

Other bridal shows happening around Baton Rouge

Serenity Bridal Show

March 1

33135 La Highway 16

Denham Springs, LA 70706

Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Baton Rouge Bridal Show

March 8

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Learn more and purchase tickets here.