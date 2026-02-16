Photo courtesy the Keeping Room.

Spotted: Small but mighty colorful home décor finds

|
By
-

We are still on a fun-filled high from Mardi Gras, currently searching for ways to make everyday life a little more exciting. Inspired by the eye-catching floats and costumes, adding more color to our spaces is an easy way to carry the vibrancy of Carnival season into your home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Keeping Room (@thekeepingroom)

The Keeping Room currently has a few new arrivals that make easy additions to accessorize a bookshelf, coffee table, or any other area needing a touch of personality. With small striped trinket boxes resembling a big top circus and available in an array of colors, as well as brightly colored guides to style featuring cult-favorite designer brands.

Shop the books here, and the trinket boxes here. Find more home décor inspiration in our archives here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Easy breezy patio pieces to...

These patio pieces from Baton Rouge shops will make enjoying the milder temperatures of spring even

These stylish tissue vessels are...

If you have the sniffles, you may as well make them stylish. These tissue vessels will add pizazz

Room Tour: A billiards room...

Interior designer pros Paul Nguyen and Joli Bryan joined forces to create this billiards room that

What to know about growing...

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with roses that thrive in

Government Street just got more...

Local architecture and interiors firm TIEK BYDAY opens Reserved, a thoughtfully curated showroom

TRENDING STORIES