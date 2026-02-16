Spotted: Small but mighty colorful home décor finds
We are still on a fun-filled high from Mardi Gras, currently searching for ways to make everyday life a little more exciting. Inspired by the eye-catching floats and costumes, adding more color to our spaces is an easy way to carry the vibrancy of Carnival season into your home.
The Keeping Room currently has a few new arrivals that make easy additions to accessorize a bookshelf, coffee table, or any other area needing a touch of personality. With small striped trinket boxes resembling a big top circus and available in an array of colors, as well as brightly colored guides to style featuring cult-favorite designer brands.
Shop the books here, and the trinket boxes here. Find more home décor inspiration in our archives here.