Easy breezy patio pieces to celebrate the upcoming start of spring | By Bre Pizzolato -

Patio weather has arrived, Baton Rouge! Spring is right around the corner, but the evenings are already getting longer and boasting far milder and more comfortable temperatures. Neighborhood sidewalks and local parks are bustling, but for those who prefer a slower pace or to greet neighbors from the comfort of an Adirondack chair, these patio essentials from local shops will make the experience all the more pleasant.

Hover over the images for details on each item.