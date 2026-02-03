This bisque recipe was made for Louisiana winters
It’s no secret that in Louisiana, we don’t get that many cold days. However, when we do, I know I want something that warms me from the inside out. The usual suspect is gumbo, but that takes all day. Personally, I don’t think that crab and corn bisque gets enough credit in the “Louisiana Comfort Foods” department. It’s easy to make, and the combined flavors of savory blue crab and sweet corn are quite magical.
I love serving this bisque on a cool day as an appetizer, or I like to add a sandwich to make it more of a meal. The recipe is, oddly enough, kid-approved. My 7-year-old daughter eats it with nothing else and begs for another bowl when she is done! You will notice that I use fresh corn in the recipe. I believe the flavor and sweetness are unmatched, but feel free to substitute with drained canned or frozen corn. The recipe also calls for shrimp or seafood stock, but I have used chicken stock in a pinch.
The one non-negotiable is the Louisiana lump blue crab. You need it! It really ties the flavors of the bisque together, and personally, I don’t like to have to look for it when I’m eating the bisque. Either way, be prepared for your family to request this recipe over and over again. The soup also freezes well, so be sure to put some up so you’re prepared for the next cold day in Louisiana, whenever that is!
Crab and Corn Bisque
1 yellow onion, diced
½ of a large green bell pepper, diced
1 celery stalk, diced
1-2 jalapeños, diced
½ cup fresh parsley
5 green onions, diced
5 cloves garlic, minced
1 lb. Louisiana lump blue crab meat,
picked free of shells
1 stick salted butter
½ cup all-purpose flour
½ cup sherry cooking wine
6 cups shrimp stock, room temperature or warmed (seafood stock or chicken stock as last resort)
2 cups heavy whipping cream, room temperature or warmed
5 ears of corn, kernels removed
(or about 4 cups frozen corn)
1 Tbsp. liquid crab boil
Garlic powder, to taste
Onion powder, to taste
White pepper, to taste
Smoked paprika, to taste
Creole seasoning, to taste
Badia Complete seasoning, to taste
Green onions, for garnish
In a 5½-qt. Dutch oven, on medium-high heat, melt butter.
Sauté onion, bell pepper, celery, ½ of green onions, ½ of parsley, and jalapeño for a minimum of 10 minutes until the veggies are softened.
Add minced garlic and sauté another minute.
Add flour to veggies and stir until it turns to a tan or blonde color. Be sure to continuously scrape bottom of pot while doing this.
Slowly add sherry wine to deglaze pot. Do not leave any browned bits behind; that is where the flavor lies! Simmer for about one minute.
Slowly whisk in shrimp stock little by little to ensure that the roux and stock are incorporated and smooth.
Season with dry seasonings.
Once mixture reaches a boil, lower heat to a simmer and allow it to cook uncovered for 30 minutes.
Stir in heavy cream, corn, liquid crab boil, and remaining green onions and parsley.
Taste and adjust dry seasonings, if necessary.
Allow soup to simmer for an additional 5 minutes. Gently fold in crab meat and turn heat to low.
Serve bisque hot and garnish with green onions and parsley.
Makes 12-14 servings.