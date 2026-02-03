This bisque recipe was made for Louisiana winters | By Brandy Gordon -

It’s no secret that in Louisiana, we don’t get that many cold days. However, when we do, I know I want something that warms me from the inside out. The usual suspect is gumbo, but that takes all day. Personally, I don’t think that crab and corn bisque gets enough credit in the “Louisiana Comfort Foods” department. It’s easy to make, and the combined flavors of savory blue crab and sweet corn are quite magical.

I love serving this bisque on a cool day as an appetizer, or I like to add a sandwich to make it more of a meal. The recipe is, oddly enough, kid-approved. My 7-year-old daughter eats it with nothing else and begs for another bowl when she is done! You will notice that I use fresh corn in the recipe. I believe the flavor and sweetness are unmatched, but feel free to substitute with drained canned or frozen corn. The recipe also calls for shrimp or seafood stock, but I have used chicken stock in a pinch.

The one non-negotiable is the Louisiana lump blue crab. You need it! It really ties the flavors of the bisque together, and personally, I don’t like to have to look for it when I’m eating the bisque. Either way, be prepared for your family to request this recipe over and over again. The soup also freezes well, so be sure to put some up so you’re prepared for the next cold day in Louisiana, whenever that is!