In the Club: Rouge Route | By Kamryn Tramonte

As two sisters navigating their 20s, Monica Cox and Hallie Rivet are taking steps to connect with Baton Rouge locals and stay active with the launch of their new club, Rouge Route.

The idea of a walking club came to Cox on a walk of her own. Growing up active in sports and clubs, she knew starting this club could create new friendships between people with similar values and located in the same area.

“I’ve seen the concept in other cities, so I thought, ‘Why not here?'” Cox notes.

On this walk, she called her sister to vocalize the thought and discuss logistics. Cox came up with the club’s branding and slogan, “Get your steps. Grow your circle.” They say the rest came together from there.

The organization’s priority is to build a community and encourage local networking. But the duo plans to keep things fluid and casual with room to grow. “We want to gear this to be what our members want it to be and encourage the social aspect of it above all,” explains Rivet.

Despite holiday chaos, the community showed up and showed out with nearly 40 locals participating in the club’s first meeting. The sisters explain that they were blown away by the support. From old friends-of-friends joining to thoughtful locals promoting on social media, they say that the first walk was meaningful beyond measure.

“As two people who have grown up in and around Baton Rouge our whole lives, we know it can be difficult to branch out and leave a mark in a new circle,” Cox explains. “But seeing people come and enjoy this sense of community is so impactful.”

The pair hopes not only to leave a mark on locals’ health but also to support small businesses and foster new connections. Whether you gain a pickleball partner or find a new job opportunity, creating a welcoming sense of community is the mission.

“Mainly, we’re a walking club. But the goal is to walk away with more.”

Keep an eye out for details about Rouge Route’s next walk on January 17 here.