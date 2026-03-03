Travel Journal: Morocco, Greece, Italy and Switzerland | By inRegister Staff -

Seen through the eyes of: Tracey Kelleher

Who went: My husband Patrick, my daughter Savannah, my son Chandler, my daughter-in-law Marie and I

Itinerary: We visited 4 countries in 3 weeks and would suggest this combination to all travelers! We flew from Atlanta to Casablanca, Casablanca to Athens, Crete to Naples, Naples to Milan and Zurich back to the United States. The rest of the transportation was by train and ferry. We decided to go in late April to early May, and the weather was not too hot and not too cold.

First stop: Casablanca, Morocco

We kicked off our journey in Casablanca, where we visited the stunning Hassan II Mosque, the third-largest mosque in the world. Its intricate design and seaside location were absolutely breathtaking.

Next up: Marrakesh

Marrakesh was an adventure from the moment we arrived! We rode camels through the desert, played with monkeys and watched snake charmers in action. The food was unforgettable—especially the couscous and traditional tagine dishes.

Greece: Athens, Mykonos & Crete

From Morocco, we flew to Athens, Greece. Standing before the ancient Acropolis was awe-inspiring—hard to believe it was built in 495 BC! Then we set off for the island of Mykonos, famous for its blue and white charm. We strolled cobblestone walkways tucked between bright white buildings, with vibrant bougainvillea growing like wildflowers.

Our final Greek stop was Crete, where we relaxed and feasted on local favorites like moussaka with creamy béchamel sauce, gyros and fresh Greek salads.

Italy: Amalfi Coast, Sorrento, Capri, Pompeii, Sicily, Taormina, Naples, Milan & Lake Como

Our Italian adventure began on the Amalfi Coast, where our Airbnb gave us stunning views—once we climbed up the 155 steps! The lemons were enormous, and we were impressed by the grandeur of the Cathedral of St. Andrew. However, the winding, narrow roads were another story—we ended up with a few scrapes on our rental van! A highlight was taking a local cooking class, where we learned to make homemade pasta, tiramisu and fresh mozzarella.

From there, we visited Sorrento and took a dreamy boat tour to the Isle of Capri and Positano. The beauty of the coastline was overwhelming. We also explored the ancient ruins of Pompeii, buried under volcanic ash from Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Walking through the excavated city, we could truly imagine the terror of that day.

Sicily was our next destination because my husband’s mother was a Crifasi, and we wanted to visit their home in Agrigento. We also visited Taormina, one of the quaintest cities tucked on the side of a mountain. Everyone needs to visit Taormina at least once in their lifetime! Naples (or “Napoli,” as it’s truly called) and Milan were bustling with energy—huge cities full of life and culture. Then we slowed down again with a peaceful visit to Lake Como, which should be on everyone’s bucket list. We took a boat tour to the Blue Grotto, passed jaw-dropping villas (including George Clooney’s), and saw the gorgeous botanical gardens.

Final stop: Switzerland

Our last country was Switzerland, where we landed in Zurich—a clean, modern city with strong Italian influences. Fun fact: Switzerland has three distinct cultural regions, influenced by Italy, Germany and France.

We visited the Lindt chocolate factory and even had a chocolate-making class, where we learned that chocolate-making in Switzerland is actually governed by strict laws.

The grand finale of our trip was hang gliding off a cliff in Interlaken! It was the ultimate adrenaline rush. We soared over teal blue lakes and snow-capped mountains, taking in views that looked straight out of a postcard. Interlaken is an absolute must-visit for any thrill-seeker.