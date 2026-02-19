iStock.com/delihayat

Reel Talk: The Baton Rouge Film Society offers monthly mixers and more

Lights, camera, community! After a visit to Austin, Texas, where he was introduced to the city’s longstanding film society, actor-turned-filmmaker Nick Dias brought the idea back to his hometown of Baton Rouge last year with the Baton Rouge Film Society.  

The Baton Rouge native gathered a group of about a dozen local creatives and leaders in the Baton Rouge film scene, and they began meeting regularly at the library, he says. The new group offers support, networking and educational opportunities for local creatives, no filmmaking experience required.

What started as a small “show and share” meetup has grown into monthly mixers at local spots like Radio Bar, networking events and screenings at Manship Theatre at Shaw Center for the Arts, with plans to bring in guest speakers and host workshops.

“If you’re a serious filmmaker in Louisiana, we’re for you. If you want to get into filmmaking, we’re for you. If you just do photography, we’re for you. Heck, if you’re just a cinephile, we’re for you,” Dias says. “Really, it’s just about meeting people, learning new stuff, collaborating and finding a third place in Baton Rouge.” 

Looking ahead, Dias envisions building out a more structured membership and expanding programming, but for now, the focus is on creating community. “What I want for this film society is to represent Baton Rouge as a whole, which is more of a down-home, welcoming, grassroots and casual space,” he says. 

To learn more about the Baton Rouge Film Society and upcoming meetings, follow @br_filmsociety on Instagram or join the Facebook Group here

