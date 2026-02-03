Vivian’s Rotisserie & Grill’s Grilled Salmon with Cauliflower Rice | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

Situated in the recently renovated Main Street Market downtown, Vivian’s Rotisserie & Grill is one of four new fast casual restaurants that opened in the urban food hall in mid-December. Culinary entrepreneur Deidre “Chef Victory” Brown named her concept for her late grandmother, Vivian Aites, a longtime employee at iconic Poor Boy Lloyd’s in the late ’60s and early ’70s. “I liked the idea of her name being on something downtown,” says Brown, a caterer and former food truck owner. Vivian’s menu offers healthy alternatives. “Everything is baked, roasted, sautéed or grilled,” Brown says. “Nothing is fried.” Diners find zoodles, fresh rotisserie chicken, a vegan burger made with quinoa and mushrooms and grilled salmon over cauliflower rice. Sides like the winter greens medley and sautéed veggies level up the nutritional punch.

Vivian’s Rotisserie & Grill

Main Street Market

breada.org