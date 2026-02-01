From the Editor: Let’s Get Crazy | By Riley Bienvenu -

Today, my newest pair of white satin, opera-length gloves arrived in the mail. You see, I have to buy a new pair every year. An odd must-have, yes. Unless, of course, you live in Louisiana.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Mardi Gras. And every single year, I lose my gloves.

Am I irresponsible? At a Mardi Gras ball? Yes, absolutely. But I swear my losing those gloves … it’s not my fault.

Last year, I think they were snatched up with the napkins at the dinner table. Surely, I didn’t drop them on one of my many walks on and off the dance floor or on my Lucky Dog-laden walk home. No. Surely not.

No, those gloves walked right off on their own. And stranger things have happened at Mardi Gras. I’m sure of it. But that’s what makes the holiday so incredibly special.

Nowhere else in the world can you see people in motorized bathtubs alongside larger-than-life gorillas, men in polyester masks atop equally outfitted horses and—my gosh, I’m struggling to narrow down just one additional outlandish aspect. But it is these crazy details that allow everyone to embrace a little of their crazy, too.

You want to dress as a mermaid? A ladybug? A mushroom? It all makes sense under Mardi Gras rules. Release your inhibitions. Engage with your inner child.

If there’s one thing I think Mardi Gras reminds us, it’s that we can’t take ourselves too seriously. The spice of life is throwing your hands up, dancing and hopefully catching a toilet plunger embellished with tinsel. Crazy? Maybe. Fun? Absolutely.

I hope she wouldn’t be offended by my saying this, but I’m reminded of this lighthearted sentiment when I think back to the start of Lily Barfield’s meteoric social media rise. Her infectious love for life and commitment to her own unique vision not only grew her online following but inspired all those viewing her content to approach their homes—and lives—with a new mindset; one that prioritizes spontaneity and originality.

Now, Lily is inviting people to experience the magic in real life at The Marlene, her high-design Houston inn that we are diving into in our cover story this month. From golden yellows to moody blues, the interiors of this Neoclassical mansion are begging to be explored. And while I won’t say they’re as crazy as a New Orleans dance troupe, they are intriguing in a way that jumps off the page.

If you are reading this before Rex, King of Carnival, makes his final wave, I hope you have a wonderful Mardi Gras filled with beads, drinks, friends and just the right amount of crazy. Say a prayer for my gloves, though. I would rather not purchase another pair.

Looking forward,

Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois

Editor