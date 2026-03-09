Trending: Statement-making stone | By Sally Grace Cagle -

One trend observed in many interior predictions for this year is statement-making stone, and this local kitchen provides ample inspiration. Sourced from Stone Baton Rouge, the slab is a work of art that embraces natural beauty.

“The client wanted the stone to be the true statement piece of the kitchen,” Angela Poirrier, owner and creative director of Acadian House, says. When choosing this particular stone, Poirrier explains that she was immediately drawn to the rich green tones and vibrant white veining running through the slab. “The contrast between the deep color and the crisp white movement gives the stone incredible depth and character,” she says.

“In this kitchen, the stone truly sets the tone for the entire design,” she explains. “It anchors the space visually and adds a layer of richness that makes the kitchen feel both luxurious and inviting.”

Regarding the stone’s unique coloration, Poirrier says it was the right choice because of the balance between boldness and elegance, noting it was exactly what the client envisioned for her kitchen. “The green tones add warmth and personality, while the vibrant white veining keeps the palette light and fresh,” she says.

Among her clients, Poirrier notes that she is seeing a growing appreciation for statement-making slabs in kitchens like this one. “From the moment you walk into the kitchen, the stone naturally becomes the focal point,” she says. “Its movement and color create a sense of artistry that elevates the entire space. It brings a level of drama and sophistication while still feeling organic and timeless.”