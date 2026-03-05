Fuego Tortilla Grill serves all types of tacos, all day long | By 225 Staff -

A fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant that serves $6 tacos 24 hours a day, 6 days a week, sounds like the ideal business to place near a college campus. Baton Rouge gets to put this concept to the test with new counter-service eatery Fuego Tortilla Grill now open near LSU.

Fuego’s first location opened in College Station, Texas, in 2010. The brand would go on to open 3 more locations in Texas and have 12 years of success before being purchased by investment and portfolio company Uncommon Brands in 2023.

The newest location has its grand opening at 805 West Lee Dr. in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, March 3, making this the seventh addition to the chain. Garrett Mills, CEO of Uncommon Brands, attributes the restaurant’s success to a combination of convenience and quality.

“We do a ton of third-party delivery and drive-thru, [which is] certainly an important part of our business, combined with the quality of the product,” Mills says. “I think when you look at our homemade tortillas, they certainly stand out. We make them from scratch in-house. Not many counter-service places are doing that still.”

The building’s design appeals to the casual, convenient vibe the brand exudes. A drive-thru lane on the side of the building provides easy access for takeout orders. A self-serve, unlimited salsa bar sits near the fountain drink machine, and there is plenty of seating inside the restaurant, plus a patio area outside the building with additional tables.

Items on Fuego’s menu appeal to a variety of tastes. The lineup features bowls, queso, guac, sides, margaritas and, of course, tacos. Some highlights include a Tex-Mex brisket taco topped with Dr. Pepper BBQ Sauce, a chicken and waffles breakfast taco finished with maple syrup, and a classic Southern dessert: banana pudding. There’s even a taco that gets sprinkled with Cheetos. Yes, Cheetos.

The full menu sticks true to the brand’s overall theme, which Mills says is “Texas roots and a Mexican heritage.”

Another element that sets Fuego apart from the fast-dining market is the large portion sizes. Mills says it can be a challenge to finish two of the restaurant’s tacos in one sitting. Even though the sizes are large, the prices are lower compared to other taco spots. Breakfast tacos start at just $2.69, and the most expensive tacos are only $6.59.

Besides the bang for your buck aspect, the restaurant’s 24-hour service also fills a gap in many food markets. With all but one of Fuego’s locations sitting near college campuses, it is easy to see why this business model attracts students. Whether they’re on their way home from a late-night cramming session at the library or exhausted and hungry after a long game-day celebration, Fuego wants to provide the fuel for late-night eaters.

Fuego sits across the street from a new Chipotle and is a short drive away from the abundant fast food options on Burbank Drive. This high-traffic area is close to LSU’s campus, but even closer to several apartment buildings that are often a choice for student living.

However, this place isn’t just for the LSU student body. Mills explains that the concept appeals to customers of all kinds.

“Naturally, when you’re close to a university, the 2 a.m. crowd is going look a lot like the student body. But we’re a great lunch option. We’re a great dinner option. We have a location in Burleson, Texas, a suburb of Fort Worth, and it showed that our product is great for families,” Mills says.

Fuego Tortilla Grill officially opens the morning of Mar. 3 and is located at 805 West Lee Dr. The restaurant is open 24-hours a day, Tuesday through Sunday, and will be closed every Monday.

This article originally appeared in 225 Magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.