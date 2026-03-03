A culinary trip to England served up flavor inspiration across the pond | By Anne Milneck -

As the chef and owner of Red Stick Spice Company, when I plan a trip, it’s not just a vacation—it’s a culinary expedition. The destination is never simply a place on a map; it’s nonstop food exploration. In September, along with cooking instructor Lili Courtney, I packed my bags and crossed the pond with a group of enthusiastic Red Stick Spice customers for an adventure, soaking up the culinary delights of London.

For me, the goal for culinary tours is simple: to connect what I teach in the shop to the flavors found in the travel destination. I can teach a class on garam masala, and it will be filled with information and delicious dishes. But then, when you visit London’s Borough Market or the East End, you can truly experience it.

The group of travelers—a mix of loyal customers and cooking class “frequent fliers”—traded in the Louisiana humidity for London rain showers and moved like locals on the Underground and buses to explore the city’s culinary riches.

The trip started with a restaurant hop as guests walked to stops including nose-to-tail eatery St. John for Welsh rarebit, then dim sum delights at Royal China Club. An unforgettable Persian aubergine dish was devoured at Naroon. Day two was an insightful Royal Warrant Tour that provided an insider look at businesses and institutions with the stamp of approval for supplying royal households. From cheese at Paxton & Whitfield to chocolates at Charbonnel et Walker to a sip of The King’s Ginger at Berry Bros. & Rudd, this unique walking tour was a glimpse into a delicious and exclusive world. The day wrapped up with afternoon tea at The Stafford London with beautiful bites on tiered trays, including Coronation Chicken, a traditional filling for tea sandwiches. The curry-rich chicken salad sparked lots of conversation, and travel guest Chelsea Smith tasked me with recreating it. Read on for the recipe.

The five-day trip also featured an East End street-food tour. Hunger was unheard of with bites of bagels with salt beef, nibbles of kimchi, tangy fish and chips, and a show-stopping British Crumble—and it was that apple crumble that stopped Lili and me in our tracks. The first thing I did after shaking off jet lag was tackle that crumble. It’s like apple pie meets vanilla custard meets the snap of a salty-sweet vanilla shortbread meets meringue. And I’m so glad they met. My take on the British crumble can be found on Red Stick Spice Co.’s recipe blog, and it’s also featured here.

As the tour continued, smartwatches tracked steps as the group logged bite after bite of amazing flavors. Days were filled with navigating the bustle of Borough Market, noshing on the nibbles from Ottolenghi, grazing small plates at NOPI and savoring a sommelier-led honey tasting. A stop at 58 and CO. Gin School had the group custom-distilling, resulting in a take-home bottle of signature gin for each guest.

September’s London trip was my second culinary travel venture. In 2024, I led a group to Madrid, and a food-centric trip to Santa Fe is planned for 2026. My goal is to make food the center focus of the trips and for the excursions, guided tours and activities to include a cuisine-centric theme. I also build in free time almost every evening and include one full day “on your own.” My guests and I work with Insider’s Travel to create the itinerary and customize experiences. Insider’s Travel understands the Red Stick Spice core value, inspiring home cooks, and keeps it in mind when building the culinary trips.

This most recent trip ended, but the lesson lingers: flavor is a journey. The best way to understand food is to experience the culture. For my guests and me, London inspired us to translate its flavors into our own kitchens.

Traditional British Crumble Traditional British Crumble This classic British apple crumble is a simple, comforting dessert. Traditionally made with Bramley apples, which can be a little difficult to find in the U.S., I suggest substituting with Granny Smith, Gala or Honeycrisp apples. Peel, slice and toss them with British Cake Spice, available at Red Stick Spice, for that cinnamon-forward cooked apple goodness. The crumbly shortbread topping bakes up golden brown for a satisfying crunch. Top it with warm, vanilla-flecked custard, and you’ll have a proper British dessert. For Apples: 3 large Granny Smith, Gala or Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored and sliced 1 tsp. British Cake Spice ¼ cup granulated sugar For Crumble: 1½ cups all-purpose flour 1 stick butter, cut in cubes ½ cup granulated sugar ½ tsp. baker’s salt For Custard: ½ cup heavy whipping cream 1½ cups whole milk 2 egg yolks 1½ Tbsp. cornstarch 1 Tbsp. pure vanilla purée ½ cup granulated sugar ½ tsp. baker’s salt Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place sliced apples in 9-in. pie dish. Add sugar and British Cake Spice and toss. In a food processor, pulse flour, sugar, butter and baker’s salt. Pulse until mixture resembles coarse bread crumbs. Pour crumble topping on top of apples, and use your hands to press crumble until it begins to hold together and looks like dough on top of apples. Use a fork to create lines radiating out from center. Bake for 40 minutes or until golden brown and apples are bubbling. For Custard: In a bowl, whisk together egg yolks, sugar, cornstarch, salt and vanilla purée. Set aside. Add milk and cream to a pot and set over medium heat. Heat, stirring often, until mixture begins to bubble. Turn off heat. Ladle a little hot milk mixture into egg mixture and whisk to combine to warm a bit. Slowly pour warmed egg mixture into milk mixture in pot, whisking constantly. Return heat to low and continually stir as mixture cooks and thickens, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and place a layer of plastic wrap on surface to discourage a skin from forming. To serve, pour hot custard onto servings of crumble. If custard is too thick, thin it with a bit of milk, giving it a good whisk to combine it. Keep plastic wrap on surface of any unused custard. Makes 8 servings.