Taste & Sea: Spice up Lent season with this seafood linguine recipe | By Brandy Gordon -

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you know that once Mardi Gras wraps up, something shifts. It’s Lent season, and even if you’re not Catholic, you start to see every seafood dish imaginable at local restaurants. There will be fish specials every Friday, along with a dip in crawfish prices. Suddenly, my “I need crawfish” light is on once a week, and I find myself cooking with more seafood than the law should allow. This is, hands down, my favorite time of year in Louisiana, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

One of my favorite things to do in the kitchen is remix familiar recipes with Louisiana seafood. If you’ve ever scrolled through my Instagram (@bitesbybrandy), you’ve seen me do it time and time again. More often than not, my first thought when cooking is, this would taste even better with seafood. Fridays during Lent aren’t about restriction; they’re about creativity. It’s when home cooks and restaurants alike lean into seafood in the most comforting ways possible. This Seafood Linguine is a perfect example. I made this dish with shrimp, crawfish and crab, but it is also completely customizable! Leave out what you don’t love and lean into your favorite.

One tip I would like to offer is to not overcook your seafood! Add it in stages and let the sauce do the heavy lifting. I always add my shrimp last and gently fold in the lump crab meat at the very end. The rich blend of freshly shredded cheese, along with the cream cheese, makes for a flavorful, sinfully creamy pasta sauce.

This is a comforting, one-pot meal that you will be thinking about long after the last bite. Whether it’s Lent season or not, this seafood linguine is proof that some of the best meals come from honoring tradition while making it your own.