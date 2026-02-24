Spa days are for the boys. Here’s what to know about male facials | By Kamryn Tramonte -

With spring comes weddings. And with weddings comes extensive planning and preparation. While a facial is typically a no-brainer for the bride, what about the groom?

Simply Facials has introduced a new service designed specifically for men: male facials. Marketing director Amy Vandiver says this request isn’t new, but the tailored approach is. She says Simply Facials aims to meet the growing demand among men who want to invest in their skin health with effective treatments.

“More men are investing in their skin health, not just for aesthetics, but for confidence and self-care,” Vandiver says. “Men’s interest in skincare has moved beyond traditional grooming, and they’re now prioritizing preventative and corrective treatments rather than waiting until there’s a problem.”

She explains that men are becoming more educated about skincare as a practical way to address concerns like razor burn, clogged pores or sensitive and aging skin, and this has led to an increase in the number of men calling to book services.

“What might have been seen as a niche service a decade ago is now a regular booking on our schedule. And we love that,” she says.

Male skin tends to be oilier and thicker, and shaving can introduce challenges such as razor burn and ingrown hairs. Male facials focus on deep cleansing and exfoliation, soothing irritation, supporting a smooth texture post-shave, and education to maintain results at home, Vandiver explains.

“This approach ensures the treatment feels relevant and results-driven,” she says.

Simply Facials is receiving positive feedback on the new service, which highlights both results and comfort, and men who were initially hesitant have come back, Vandiver says.

“Many say they appreciate a welcoming atmosphere and straightforward explanations about what each step does,” she adds. “It has certainly met, and in some ways exceeded, our expectations.”

For men who may be hesitant to try a facial, Vandiver compares it to taking a car for a tune-up. Skincare isn’t a luxury; it’s a form of maintenance that can help treat and prevent common issues.

“Men often find the experience relaxing once they try it, and many say they wish they’d started earlier,” she says.