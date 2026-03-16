Room Tour: Cottagecore meets antique chic in The Marlene’s newest addition | By Eliza Rowley -

Beneath a canopy of oak trees sits The Marlene’s newest addition: Tracie’s Cottage. Lily Barfield’s Houston bed-and-breakfast features an array of rooms, each with a story. Tracie’s Cottage is especially personal to Barfield, as she named the space after her mother, Tracie Aguillard.

When creating the cottage, Barfield knew she wanted to reflect her mom’s personality throughout the room.

“She’s either curled up at home, blissfully lounging and completely content, or she’s in full party mode, hosting, laughing and pulling everyone into the fun,” Barfield says. “I wanted the space to reflect that same sense of optionality. The cottage offers privacy but also freedom. It’s relaxed, but always ready for a little fun, just like she is.”

The cottage is grounded by green hues inspired by the garden just outside its doors. With green walls, bedding, and earthy elements throughout, the space is truly a continuation of the surrounding landscape.

Pops of green gingham fabric on the pillows, bed skirt and drapes embrace the cottagecore aesthetic while gilded antique pieces offer a chic balance of playfulness and luxury. A highlight of Tracie’s Cottage is the large, blown-glass fruit chandelier.

A French antique still-life painting of peaches hangs above the bed, a standout element of the room. It also serves as another nod to its namesake. “My mom always said she wanted her grandkids to one day call her ‘Peaches,'” Barfield says.

Even in the bathroom of the cottage, there is a story. “Placed beside the mirror is an incredible photograph by the iconic Louisiana photographer, Theodore Fonville Winans, that shows this fabulous Louisiana woman standing over a dining room table overflowing with food,” she says. “It perfectly captures the Southern hostess extraordinaire.”

Keeping her birthplace, Louisiana, close and with her mom in mind, this photo perfectly represents the spirit of Tracie’s Cottage. “It’s gracious, a little theatrical and rooted in hospitality,” Barfield says.

See the rest of The Marlene featured in our February cover story here, and see more of Tracie’s Cottage here.