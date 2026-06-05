Daniel and Colleen Ellender capture the priceless moments that make wedding celebrations so special | By Sally Grace Cagle -

While weddings are full of love and joy, many say that the magic of the day passes in the blink of an eye.

“There is so much time, money and work put into a wedding, but when it’s over, there’s not much you take with you from that day,” says Daniel Ellender, filmmaker and founder of wedding videography business, Carpe Amare. “Which is why I think people are really starting to realize the value of a wedding video and why demand has been so rapid. It’s an investment that compounds way past the day of, and if done right, you have an heirloom to pass down for generations. That’s when it becomes priceless.”

Since starting Carpe Amare in 2019, the business has taken off, along with the wedding and video industries. With Colleen Ellender, his wife of four years, working as his second shooter, the duo brings an added layer of love, comfort and intention to each project they work on.

“Colleen makes people feel so comfortable,” Daniel says. “It’s a gift.”

At each wedding they capture, Colleen and Daniel strive to be a calming presence, documenting the day as it unfolds and giving couples the peace of mind to simply enjoy each other and those around them.

In their long-form wedding videos, an expertly edited montage of candid moments and interview-style scenes creates timeless films that feel true to the day, while also sharing more of the full love story of the bride and groom. Tailoring each video to the couple, their love and their wedding, each film reflects the unique elements that make the day special.

“To get there, we do a deep dive from the front end, creating a relationship with the couple while we learn about their vision for the wedding day,” Daniel says. One way this is done is by asking the couple to give three words to describe their wedding, guiding the Ellenders on the feelings they are trying to evoke. “Creating these relationships before the wedding and being an advocate for couples on the day of has given us so much purpose,” Daniel adds.

Capturing over 100 weddings so far, the duo brings not only video expertise, but overall wedding knowledge, noting that they’re equipped to handle any stress-inducing vendor or family member.

“We know what to look out for, what to lean into, and how to build those deep relationships so we can be someone couples trust,” Daniel says. “It’s an honor to be with someone on their wedding day, and to capture it for future generations to see.”