Climbing High: Using treillage to bring the outdoors in | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Treillage may seem like the newest interior trend, but hotelier Lisa Condrey Ward, who is behind properties like Covington’s Southern Hotel, says this feature isn’t a trend at all.

The latticework traditionally used to support climbing plants has been around since ancient Greek times. “It seems to be used more today than I’ve seen in a long time, but it’s not overused, so the spaces feel unique,” Ward says.

Ward selected pieces of architectural lattice for the interior of The Gloriette, the restaurant serving French-inspired fare inside the Southern Hotel. The installation creates a space that fosters the charm of nature and blends the boundaries between indoors and outdoors. The word “gloriette” is a French term for an outdoor structure, and the restaurant’s design evokes that feeling.

“Its only purpose is to provide a space for people to just be in nature and be with each other,” Ward says. “It’s this idea of sort of slowing down and focusing on the people and nature you’re with.”

Beyond creating a garden-like atmosphere, Ward says treillage also adds depth and an appreciation for craftsmanship to a space. She says its intricate and decorative quality translates seamlessly indoors. “It’s so incredibly timeless, but at the same time can feel modern,” she adds.

While treillage has become increasingly popular in modern interiors, Ward says the feature’s power comes from its long history and adaptability. From incorporating traditional woodwork throughout a space or painting the structures with a pop of color, she says this design element feels both classic and contemporary.