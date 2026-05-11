Crafts to keep your mind and body busy this summer | By Kamryn Tramonte -

As the days get longer and sunnier, schedules tend to slow down, making room for more projects. Hobbies are on the rise, but which one is best for you? These summer craft ideas offer inspiration and local resources, so you can get to creating.

Keep scrolling to get inspired.

1. Crocheting

This hobby is one of the trendiest of the year. From hats to blankets, you can make almost anything through crocheting. A new crochet project is sure to keep your hands busy, making it ideal for long car rides, layovers or giving your hands something to do while you enjoy the sights and sounds of your destination.

2. Plein Air Painting

Combining fresh air and the art of painting, this hobby is great for all skill levels and ages. For those interested in learning more about plein air painting, the LSU Rural Life Museum will host the Baton Rouge Plein Air Society from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on May 16 to showcase their work, answer questions and provide demonstrations. For more information on this event, click here.

3. Write Out Loud

Explore your creative side. All this hobby requires is a writing utensil and paper. But for those who need a bit of inspiration or who are seeking a community to connect with for direction and feedback, the Red Shoes will begin a new six-week writing circle on June 5. For more information on how to join, click here.

4. Paint Door Mats

Whether it’s seasonal designs or unconventional ways to greet your guests, custom DIY door mats are a way to make your home feel more authentic this summer. Get the kids involved for a cute handprint craft you’ll cherish for many years to come, or get the ladies together for an evening of painting on the patio.

5. Coffee Art

Unleash your inner barista and turn everyday sips into works of art. If latte art seems intimidating, start with other cafe classics. Red Stick Spice Co. is offering a “Coffee Shop at Home” class on June 27 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., featuring a hands-on kitchen experience with a menu of delectable cafe favorites, including Twice-Baked Pistachio Croissants and Honey Lavender Cafe au Lait. To learn more or purchase tickets, click here.

6. Seashell Hair Clips

Summer is the time for seashells to shine. Whether you already have a collection or plan to build one during your summer vacation, this easy craft makes the perfect beachy hair accessory for many more summers to come.

7. Air Dry Clay

Air-dry clay isn’t just for kids. From jewelry holders to coffee mugs and coasters, air-dry clay can turn into unique trinkets of all kinds. Get a head start on Christmas gifting by rolling, cutting, shaping and stamping your creations over the summer and bringing them back out for painting as the holidays approach. Or, just have some fun with it.

8. Decorative Stitching

Boat totes, hats, sweatshirts and, of course, adorable baby clothes. Decorative stitching, such as embroidery and needlepoint, has seen a resurgence in popularity as more people find ways to put down their phones and get their hands busy. Plus, the local scene is brimming with interest. For more inspiration to get started, check out this story.