Hundred Oaks: A modern pool that honors historic character | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Russell Pool Company

Nestled behind a stately A. Hays Town house, this Hundred Oaks pool is a study in contrast — a modern, jewel-like retreat that honors the home’s historic character while reflecting the homeowners’ contemporary tastes. Russell Pool Company partnered with EcoRegions Landscape Architecture + Outdoor Construction on this project to deliver precision craftsmanship, innovative design and a seamless blend of materials that feels both intentional and timeless.

From the outset, the project demanded meticulous planning. The centerpiece is a striking black-and-white tile motif, a contemporary take on traditional Moroccan patterns. This bold choice for the pool floor required exact measurements to ensure perfect alignment with pool steps and ledges. Before a shovel ever touched the ground, the team mapped dimensions down to the inch so the pattern would be perfect, an attention to detail that defines Russell Pool Company’s approach.

Material selection played a pivotal role in balancing modernity with character. White quartzite was chosen for its contemporary warmth and clean lines, offering a crisp counterpoint to the home’s antique brick.

Rather than painting the masonry work, the team preserved and matched existing antique brick when rebuilding the rear wall. Subtle insets, lantern details and a custom water feature further bridge old and new, giving the space depth without overpowering the house’s original aesthetic.

An additional consideration was the exceptionally tight footprint – roughly 16 feet wide by 40 feet long. Mature live oaks and a narrow access corridor meant every inch counted: equipment, decking and the pool itself had to be carefully arranged to fit within the space while preserving the trees and maintaining functionality.

Beyond its beauty, the Hundred Oaks pool is a testament to problem-solving in the field. The finished project reads as a tailored extension of the home — contemporary in materials and layout yet seamlessly integrated with the property.

For those seeking a thoughtfully designed pool that balances bold aesthetic choices with historical consideration, the Hundred Oaks project showcases Russell Pool Company’s commitment to careful planning and inspired design. Here, every tile, brick and material choice contributes to a backyard that feels both new and perfectly at home.