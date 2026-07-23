Texture is the secret ingredient for creating interior spaces that are uniquely you

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A quartz crystal chandelier hangs from a faceted, geometric ceiling. Wall-to-wall windows look out on a lawn of trees, and a low arrangement of lilies, roses and hydrangeas sits on the marble counter. It’s the kind of room that looks effortless, though nothing about it happened by accident.

For Anne McCanless, co-founder of Texture alongside business partner Amy Dauzat, the perfect interior design starts with a conversation, not a color palette.

“I like to really get to know the family, how they live, their expectations, how detailed they want to be, how they want to represent their space and how they live day-to-day,” McCanless says.

By the time she’s done, she wants clients to feel like their home finally reflects them.

“When I leave the space,” she says, “I want them to feel like that we captured everything they wanted in their dream home.”

That philosophy shaped one of her recent projects, a transitional lake house. The homeowner wanted an alternative to the region’s popular vaulted ceilings and exposed beams aesthetic. To complement the large, view-filled room, McCanless created a unique coffered ceiling with recessed lighting.

“I said, ‘Let’s add a detail here that is interesting and unique to how this transitional house is laid out,'” she says.

The homeowner also wanted to integrate pieces from her past, including an antique dining piece. McCanless worked in white oak shelving in the kitchen for warmth without repeating the same look throughout the home.

Texture pulls the room together.

“I feel like a layered look and texture grounds the room,” McCanless says. “A lot of times if you don’t use layering like that, it’s not individual to the client.”

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For this house, that meant pairing Louisiana white oak with marble lamps and surfaces for a cleaner, transitional feel, while echoing the pond outside.

Paint color was selected with the same level of care.

“You couldn’t use a white paint because of all the natural light and windows,” she says, “So I used a medium-tone neutral to ground the room.”

After 33 years in design, including the last seven running Texture BR with Dauzat, McCanless says she has sharpened her primary focus to a timeless design that will with stand years of living.

“I feel like every space should be about them, where they want to entertain, where they want to have family, where they want to have a long-term love of their home,” she said.

Collaboration, McCanless says, always produces the best results.

“Teamwork is the best way to approach any project,” she says. “My motto is ‘The client comes first.’ But the client also needs to trust who they’ve hired, really explore the possibilities and let the process work so that they get the best of everything.”

See more McCanless-Dauzat interiors and explore the possibilities for your space at TextureBR.com.

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