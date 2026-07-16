Unwind at Bin 77 in Perkins Rowe | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Unwind at Bin 77, Perkins Rowe’s neighborhood wine bar and bistro, where great food, exceptional wines and a welcoming atmosphere come together. Whether you’re meeting friends for happy hour, enjoying a date night, or lingering over dinner, Bin 77 offers an elevated yet approachable dining experience.

Sip your way through an extensive wine list, enjoy one of their handcrafted specialty cocktails, and savor chef-driven dishes made to be shared. Take advantage of the inviting outdoor patio, the perfect spot to soak in the vibrant energy of Perkins Rowe. On weekends, live music adds to the ambiance, creating the ideal backdrop for a relaxed evening under the stars.

From curated wines and creative cocktails to delicious cuisine and live entertainment, Bin 77 is a destination worth savoring. Come for dinner, stay for the vibes, and make a night of it.