Ask the Expert: Healthcare, sponsored by Dr. Gunjan Raina | By Sponsored Content -

What are peptides and how do they work?

Peptides are short chains of amino acids that act as signaling molecules in the body. Think of them as messengers that help cells communicate and perform specific functions. Different peptides have different roles, such as supporting recovery, promoting lean muscle mass, improving body composition, enhancing skin health, or supporting healthy aging. They are not magic and they are not a replacement for proper nutrition, sleep, exercise, or hormone optimization. When used appropriately under medical supervision, peptides can be a valuable tool to support overall wellness and longevity goals.

Are peptides safe?

Safety depends on the specific peptide, the quality of the product, and appropriate medical oversight. Not all peptides are created equal, and sourcing matters. We only recommend peptides obtained through reputable compounding pharmacies that meet quality and safety standards. Like any treatment, peptides can have side effects, and they may not be appropriate for everyone. A thorough medical evaluation is important before starting therapy. Our goal is to use peptides thoughtfully and responsibly as part of a comprehensive health plan, not as a quick fix or miracle solution.

What are the most common peptides used in your practice?

Some of the most common peptides we use are BPC-157, CJC1295/Ipamorelin, GHK-Cu, and NAD+ therapy. BPC-157 is often used to support healing and recovery, while CJC-1295 and Ipamorelin help stimulate the body’s natural growth hormone production, supporting sleep, recovery, and body composition. GHK-Cu is popular for skin health, collagen production, and hair support. NAD+, while not technically a peptide, is commonly used to promote cellular energy and healthy aging. These therapies work best when combined with proper nutrition, exercise, sleep, and an overall wellness plan.

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