Sip & Shop exclusive deals around the Rowe!

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Grab your friends and join us for an evening of sipping, strolling, and shopping at Perkins Rowe’s Sip & Shop on July 15 from 5 to 8 p.m. Explore your favorite boutiques and restaurants while enjoying complimentary sips, exclusive promotions, special activations, and one-night-only experiences throughout The Rowe.

Pick up a Sip & Shop BINGO card and visit participating businesses to earn entries for a chance to win a $500 Perkins Rowe shopping spree. The more BINGOs you complete, the more chances you have to win. Plus, receipts from participating businesses can earn you bonus entries.

Whether you’re planning a girls’ night out, a date night, or simply treating yourself, Sip & Shop is the perfect way to discover something new while enjoying everything Perkins Rowe has to offer.