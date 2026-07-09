Sip & Shop exclusive deals around the Rowe!

|
By
-

Whether you’re planning a girls’ night out, a date night, or simply treating yourself, Sip & Shop is the perfect way to discover something new while enjoying everything Perkins Rowe has to offer.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Reach travelers ready to explore

Special Promotion Connect with an engaged audience through inRegister’s exclusive R+R travel

Share your story. Strengthen your...

Special Promotion Faces of Community is a special profile opportunity designed to spotlight the

Access medical cannabis in 5...

Sponsored by Capitol Wellness Solutions Accessing Louisiana’s medical cannabis program has

Ask the Expert: Real estate,...

Jerry Del Rio Broker/Owner Del Rio Real Estate What should I look for when choosing a real estate

Studyville summer camps keep students...

Sponsored by Perkins Rowe Keep your child learning, growing, and confident all summer long with

TRENDING STORIES