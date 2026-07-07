Access medical cannabis in 5 minutes or less | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Capitol Wellness Solutions

Accessing Louisiana’s medical cannabis program has never been more convenient. With Good Canna Now, you can begin the registration process online in five minutes or less from your phone or computer. If a licensed Louisiana healthcare provider determines that medical cannabis is appropriate for you, your recommendation is sent directly to the Capital Wellness Solutions dispensary you select.

Capital Wellness Solutions proudly serves patients at three convenient locations: Picardy and O’Neal Lane in Baton Rouge, as well as Prairieville. Each dispensary offers a welcoming environment and knowledgeable staff who can answer questions about products, ordering, and the patient experience.

The online process is simple, secure, and designed to make getting started as easy as possible. Whether you’re new to Louisiana’s medical cannabis program or transferring your recommendation, Good Canna Now helps streamline the process every step of the way.

Ready to get started? Visit GoodCannaNow.com to begin your registration today.

Recommendations for medical cannabis are made solely by licensed Louisiana healthcare providers. Not all applicants will qualify. This information is provided for educational purposes and is not medical advice.