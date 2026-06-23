Safety engineered for every mile

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

Mercedes-Benz safety technology is built to support drivers in both routine travel and unexpected conditions. At Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, Client Experience Curator Josh Cassioppi explains that the system uses radar and camera networks to respond in real time.

Features like Evasive Steering Assist help stabilize sudden steering inputs during emergency maneuvers. Active Brake Assist can detect slowing traffic ahead and intervene if a driver does not brake quickly enough. In wet weather, automatic brake drying improves stopping reliability by maintaining clean brake contact.

Cassioppi has experienced the system firsthand, noting that it can intervene when necessary to help avoid a collision. “These systems are designed for split-second moments,” he said.

To learn more about Mercedes-Benz safety innovation, click here.