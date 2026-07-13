10 minutes or less: Accessing Louisiana’s medical cannabis program has never been easier | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Capitol Wellness Solutions

For many Louisianans curious about medical cannabis, one question often stands in the way: How difficult is it to get started?

The answer may surprise them.

Thanks to an online registration process, eligible adults can begin obtaining a medical cannabis recommendation in just a few minutes. According to the team at Capitol Wellness Solutions, the simplified process has removed many of the barriers that may have discouraged patients from exploring medical cannabis as a treatment option.

Rather than scheduling an office visit or completing extensive paperwork, prospective patients can begin from the comfort of home through Good Canna Now, an online platform designed to simplify access to Louisiana’s medical cannabis program.

Using a phone, tablet or computer, prospective patients complete a short online registration that takes about five minutes. A licensed Louisiana healthcare provider then contacts the patient, completes the evaluation and sends the recommendation directly to the Louisiana dispensary the patient chooses.

The evaluation is free, and many patients can complete the entire process in about 10 minutes.

“The biggest misconception is that getting a recommendation is difficult,” a Capitol Wellness Solutions representative says. “Today, it’s quick, secure and entirely online.”

Patients do not have to visit a doctor’s office or deal with complicated paperwork before beginning the process. Instead, the online system guides them through each step, making it especially helpful for first-time patients who may be unsure of what to expect.

Once approved, patients can visit any licensed medical cannabis dispensary in Louisiana. Capitol Wellness Solutions operates three convenient Baton Rouge area locations – Picardy Avenue, O’Neal Lane and Prairieville – where knowledgeable team members are available to answer questions about products, ordering and the overall patient experience.

Depending on a healthcare provider’s recommendation, patients can choose from products including flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, topicals and accessories. Pharmacists and trained staff are available to help patients understand the different options and determine which products may best align with their treatment goals and lifestyle.

While many patients are comfortable submitting their information online, Capitol Wellness Solutions recognizes that others prefer a little extra guidance. Capitol Wellness Solutions plans to host a Patient Drive on July 31 at its O’Neal Lane location where staff can walk individuals through the process in person and answer common questions.

CWS Patient Drive & Vendor Event Date: Friday, July 31, 2026 Time: 2 –6 p.m. Location: Capitol Wellness Solutions, 1940 O’Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Capitol Wellness Solutions has partnered with Good Canna Now to host a Patient Drive for anyone interested in obtaining a FREE Louisiana medical marijuana recommendation. Meet with the pharmacist, connect with the growers behind Louisiana’s medical cannabis program, learn how easy it is to become a medical marijuana patient, and enjoy a quick bite from the Out the Pot food truck while you’re here.

“Our goal is to help patients understand how simple the process has become,” the representative says. “Whether someone is new to medical cannabis or transferring an existing recommendation, we want them to feel informed and supported every step of the way.”

As awareness of Louisiana’s medical cannabis program continues to grow, Capitol Wellness Solutions hopes its simplified approach encourages more patients to explore whether medical cannabis may be right for them.

Adults interested in learning more can begin the registration process by visiting GoodCannaNow.com. Those who receive a recommendation may choose any licensed dispensary in Louisiana, including any of Capitol Wellness Solutions’ three Baton Rouge-area locations.

Recommendations for medical cannabis are made solely by licensed Louisiana healthcare providers. Not all applicants will qualify. This information is provided for educational purposes only and is not medical advice. Patients must be 21 years of age or older.