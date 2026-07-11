Your pool, our priority | By Sponsored Content -

The first glimpse of a beautiful swimming pool is unforgettable. Sunlight dances across the water’s surface, creating a sparkling invitation to relax and unwind. Words like peaceful, refreshing, luxurious and inviting come to mind. More than a backyard feature, a stunning pool becomes a personal oasis—if only it could always be this way!

It can … with Russell Pools’ ongoing professional pool maintenance, which keeps your water clean, your equipment running efficiently and your investment protected. It’s a commitment Russell Pools takes seriously … maximum beauty and enjoyment for as long as you own your pool.

“A well-maintained swimming pool ensures maximum beauty and enjoyment for years to come.”

Beyond the beauty factor

Keeping your pool looking great is just the first step in maintenance.

Routine cleaning, testing, and balancing of pool chemicals keeps water clear, clean and free of harmful bacteria and algae. Proper water chemistry also prevents irritation to swimmers’ eyes and skin.

Regular inspections of pumps, filters, heaters and other equipment help identify minor issues before they become expensive repairs or replacements. Optimized equipment settings help reduce energy consumption and lower utility bills.

Routine inspections can identify safety hazards such as cracked tiles, leaks, clogged filters, damaged drains, loose handrails and slippery surfaces.

A well-maintained pool requires regular brushing, vacuuming and skimming to prevent stains, debris buildup and algae growth. Over time, this preventive maintenance is a real money saver.

Ongoing maintenance protects your property value. A beautiful and welcoming pool enhances a home’s curb appeal and can be a valuable selling feature for prospective buyers.

What Russell Pools can do

The experts at Russell Pool Company can address all of these issues and more. With an ongoing maintenance plan, you can count on timely service, flexible scheduling, quality parts and reasonable prices. With eight full-time service trucks, the company is dedicated to keeping your pool running efficiently year round.

Russell Pool Company also provides free water testing and can guide you on how to chemically balance your pool. Staff members are also happy to share landscaping ideas and advice.

“Easy maintenance starts on the front end when the pool is built,” says Owner Chris Sanderson. “We maintain and service most pools that we build so we design them to make sure they are easy to maintain. Neat, clean and spacious plumbing design make it easy for our technicians to work on the pools we service—and our hydraulic designs help reduce wear and tear on the equipment long term.”

There’s more in store

If you prefer to work on your pool yourself, you are always welcome to stop by the retail store and chemical room where experienced staff can help you determine the best ways to keep your pool clean and clear.

Russell Pool Company’s retail store and showroom also carries the latest in pool accessories, pool chemicals and durable outdoor furniture. For details, visit the website at russellpools.com.