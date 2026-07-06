Ask the Expert: Real estate, sponsored by Del Rio Real Estate | By Sponsored Content -

What should I look for when choosing a real estate agent?

When choosing a real estate agent, I encourage people to look beyond sales numbers and ask themselves a simple question: Who do I trust to guide me through one of life’s biggest decisions? Experience and market knowledge are important, but so are communication, integrity, and attention to detail.

After more than three decades in real estate, I’ve learned that every client has a different set of goals. Some are searching for their first home, while others are preparing to leave a home filled with decades of memories. The right agent should take the time to listen, understand your priorities, and create a strategy tailored to your unique situation. At Del Rio Real Estate, we believe our role is to be a trusted advisor and advocate, ensuring our clients feel informed and supported from the first conversation to the closing table.

How can a real estate professional help during major life transitions, such as downsizing?

Some of the most meaningful relationships I’ve built in my career have been with clients navigating major life changes. Downsizing, retirement, relocation, welcoming a new child, or becoming an empty nester all bring unique challenges and opportunities.

These moves are rarely just about square footage—they’re about lifestyle, family, and the future. Our team takes the time to understand what’s driving the move and what success looks like for each client. Sometimes that means helping a family find room to grow. Other times, it’s helping someone simplify their life while remaining connected to the community they love. Having guided Baton Rouge families through these transitions for many years, I’ve found that thoughtful planning and trusted guidance can make the process feel exciting rather than overwhelming.

What’s the biggest misconception people have about buying or selling a home?

One of the biggest misconceptions is that real estate is all about timing the market perfectly. While market conditions certainly matter, I believe people often place too much emphasis on trying to predict what’s next and not enough on their personal goals. The best real estate decisions happen when people have a clear understanding of where they are in life and where they want to go. A growing family may need more space. A retiree may want less maintenance. Someone relocating may be prioritizing convenience and community. Those factors are often far more important than waiting for the “perfect” moment. That’s why we focus on helping clients make informed decisions based on their circumstances, not just headlines. Real estate is ultimately about people, and when you keep that at the center of the conversation, the right path forward becomes much clearer.

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