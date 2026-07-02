Studyville summer camps keep students learning

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Sponsored by Perkins Rowe

Keep your child learning, growing, and confident all summer long with summer camps at Studyville. Designed for rising K–8th grade students, these engaging academic camps help students stay sharp while still enjoying their summer break. Families can choose from Level Up Literacy or Math Momentum or enroll in both for a well-rounded learning experience.

Level Up Literacy strengthens reading comprehension, reinforces foundational skills, fills learning gaps, and gives students a preview of the next school year. Math Momentum helps students retain important math concepts, sharpen problem-solving skills, and build confidence heading into the fall semester.

Whether your child needs a boost, extra practice, or simply wants to stay ahead of the curve, Studyville’s summer camps provide a supportive and encouraging environment that keeps learning fun all season long.

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