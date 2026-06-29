Drumroll, please! The Best of 225 Awards issue is on stands now

And the Best of 225 Award goes to…

We know you’ve all been on the edge of your seats waiting for this issue. And after months of planning, combing through nominations and vetting votes, the 225 team is excited to reveal the winners of the 2026 Best of 225 Awards in our July issue, on stands now.

From newcomers snagging their first titles to highly decorated spots adding a new prize to their collection, each page of our cover story is packed with the people, places and businesses that you, our readers, designated as the best. Thanks to all the voters, and a huge congrats to all of this year’s winners!