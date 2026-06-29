Drumroll, please! The Best of 225 Awards issue is on stands now
We know you’ve all been on the edge of your seats waiting for this issue. And after months of planning, combing through nominations and vetting votes, the 225 team is excited to reveal the winners of the 2026 Best of 225 Awards in our July issue, on stands now.
From newcomers snagging their first titles to highly decorated spots adding a new prize to their collection, each page of our cover story is packed with the people, places and businesses that you, our readers, designated as the best. Thanks to all the voters, and a huge congrats to all of this year’s winners!
Also in this month’s issue, we’re talking all things World Cup, recommending local authors for summer reading, showing you where to find little free pantries and so much more.
Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up a copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region.
Let us know what you think at [email protected].
This article originally appeared in 225 Magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.