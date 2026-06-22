Of Moving Colors bring Baton Rouge native Alyssa Braud back to her roots through a new collaborative dance film | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Woman, a new film by Alyssa Braud made in collaboration with Of Moving Colors Productions, uses dance to explore the complexities of womanhood. Set on the sandy beaches of Florida, the film portrays symbolic movement inspired by the famous Botticelli painting The Birth of Venus.

The first of many projects with Of Moving Color’s 2026-27 Artistic Partners, the program brings talent to the Capital City for cultural opportunities and community collaboration.

Woman is a deeply personal exploration of the beauty, intimacy, chaos and power of womanhood. Braud, working as both choreographer and performer, confronts vulnerability and insecurity alongside the other dancers.

“Normally, a piece of music catches my attention first, and I create choreography from there,” she says in an interview with Of Moving Colors. “For this piece, I started with the idea.”

Beginning with a beach concept, a nod to the Baton Rouge native’s current residence in Sarasota, Florida, and drawing inspiration from the everyday life of a woman, Braud conveys the feeling of women stepping into their power and being reborn. And by blending choreography, improv and interpretation, dancers bring a personal experience into their movement.

“Collaboration is always something I use when I’m creating,” she says in the Artist Talk. “I want the dancers to relate to it, so that they portray that piece within themself, and feel really connected to it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Of Moving Colors Productions (@ofmovingcolors)

Seven more artists are slated to collaborate with the dance company this season, reflecting its ongoing commitment to community engagement in contemporary dance.

The film will premiere this Friday, June 26 at 6 p.m., at the home of Of Moving Color’s Artistic Director, Garland Goodwin Wilson. Limited tickets are available online here.