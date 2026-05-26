Add these works by Louisiana authors to your summer reading list | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

The Bayou State’s colorful, creative energy is well documented, so finding an interesting summer read by a Louisiana author is a no-brainer.

Prolific phenoms like New Iberia native James Lee Burke and best-selling mystery writer and Shreveport resident Ashley Elston both have new works out this spring, along with scores of other fiction and nonfiction writers whose recent releases are worth a look.

We’ve chosen six recent picks that cover a range of styles and interests, but there are countless titles—both old and new—to discover. Stop by one of the Capital Region’s local booksellers or public library branches for more juicy reads to enjoy by the pool, on the plane or in a cozy chair.

A Dave Robicheaux Novel

James Lee Burke

Grove Atlantic

Burke’s 25th Dave Robicheaux novel finds the weathered New Iberia detective investigating the death of a woman left in a garbage bag on his property. At his side are longtime partner Clete Purcell and a new detective Valerie Benoit. Fun fact: The book’s title is a reference to a popular Louisiana-born “miracle tonic” developed in the 1940s by Vermilion Parish State Senator Dudley J. LeBlanc, famous for its radio jingles—and its 12% alcohol content. The Hadacol Boogie features all the trappings of Robichaux’s noir world, including a sultry bayou setting and seedy criminals.

By Phil Canova

Outskirts Press

Former Iberville Parish attorney Phil Canova had three goals when he retired shortly after the pandemic: playing golf, traveling with his wife and recording the history of his native Plaquemine in the second half of the 20th century, a period that Canova says has been woefully undocumented. After plowing through old newspapers, he decided to zero in on the Civil Rights Movement in Plaquemine 1963. His book, A Sleepy Town Awakens, mines court records, newspapers, FBI files and other sources to bring to life the intrepid efforts of local and national civil rights organizers in Iberville Parish the year before the landmark federal Civil Rights Act was passed in 1964.

By Jordan LaHaye Fontenot

HarperCollins

Local writer Jordan LaHaye Fontenot’s Home of the Happy is a true crime memoir that explores the kidnapping and murder of her grandfather, Aubrey LaHaye, in Evangeline Parish in 1983, and the incident’s lasting impact on the family. Along with the plot twists and turns you expect from this genre, including doubts about the main suspect, Fontenot writes descriptively about the setting, culture and heritage of Louisiana’s rich Cajun country.

By Ashley Elston

Penguin Random House

Many readers know Elston, a Monroe native who lives in Shreveport, from her New York Times bestselling debut adult novel, First Lie Wins. The thriller was also a Reese’s Book Club pick and is a soon-to-be Hulu series. Elston’s second adult novel, Anatomy of an Alibi, was released in January and is a fast-paced thriller set in St. Francisville and Baton Rouge. It centers on a wealthy woman named Camille who enlists the help of a stranger and lookalike named Aubrey. Camille asks Aubrey to swap identities with her to uncover the truth about Camille’s husband, Ben. Things get interesting when Ben turns up dead.

By Mary Hester

Silent Clamor Press

Set in Baton Rouge and written by a former local attorney-turned-fiction writer, Painting Grace is a quiet literary novel that explores the bond that develops between a dying art history professor and a young Cajun caregiver. Hester, now living in North Carolina, says she drew inspiration from her past work as an LSU English instructor and from her time in the Hundred Oaks area, where she frequently walked her dog. Hester told 225 earlier this year that one particular dog walk planted the seed for the novel.

By Ken Wells

LSU Press

Part of LSU Press’s Louisiana True series, Boudin explores the history and diversity of south Louisiana’s favorite road trip sausage, its cultural relevance and its relationship to old world food traditions. Wells traverses south Louisiana’s boudin trail, digs deep into culinary history and samples links along the way. Get the root beer ready.

This article originally appeared in 225 Magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.