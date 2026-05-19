Fuel up for your next road trip with these easy-to-pack snacks from Baton Rouge shops | By Olivia Deffes -

There’s something about long rides in the car that makes a person peckish.

Whether you leave before breakfast or want to keep trucking through lunch, it’s important to stash a few treats in your backseat when taking a road trip. Plus, mindlessly snacking might just make the miles go by a little faster.

Before you hit the road, stop by these local shops to stock up on all the snacks, from sweet to savory. All locally made or sourced from Capital Region spots, these bites are sure to satisfy appetites and serve as reminders of home while we’re away.