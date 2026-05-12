From a side gig to a brick-and-mortar, BlueRabbit Bakehouse draws fans with its breads and spreads

It’s Saturday morning and a line stretches out the door of a storefront in a well-worn Jefferson Highway strip mall. BlueRabbit Bakehouse’s homemade sourdough, rumored to be some of the best in town, is the draw.

Many in the queue hope to secure a Mary Kate, the cottage bakery’s top-selling rustic whole wheat bread. Others want The Grainwright’s Table, a loaf made from heritage red fife wheat flour. There are English muffins, sandwich breads and loaves studded with varying combinations of nuts, seeds, cheeses, cured meats and chocolate. A rotating selection of pimento cheese spreads, hummus and almond butters is on offer, too, perfect for slathering on sturdy, toothsome slices.

All the breads are sourdough, and most are made with flour that founder and sole baker Matt Bolton mills himself.

Bolton is part of a growing wave of regional cottage bakers selling small-batch breads to enthusiastic local fans. The pandemic inspired many of them to catapult hobbies into side hustles, but for Bolton, the motivation to start a bread business came from a life-changing event.

In 2022, he experienced three back-to-back heart attacks in a matter of hours, resulting in open heart surgery and a lengthy recovery. The event forced an epiphany. Bolton had spent decades in the stress-inducing world of running his own industrial construction company and quickly concluded it was time to walk away.

“I said, ‘That’s it. I’ve had enough,’” he recalls.

But at 59, Bolton still needed something challenging in his life. He turned to sourdough making, something he’d dabbled in for several years but hadn’t yet mastered. Bolton dove in, attempting to outmaneuver the bread’s finicky requirements by baking practice loaf after practice loaf.

His drive stemmed from a lifelong interest in food.

“Like most south Louisiana guys, I’ve cooked all my life,” he says. “All my siblings, my parents and grandparents were fantastic cooks.”

Growing up in Old Goodwood, suppertime saw the family of seven around the table sharing stories about the day. The phone was taken off the hook and the door locked, Bolton says. A couple of times a week, his father would bring home a fresh, warm French or Italian loaf from now-closed Baum’s Bakery on Florida Boulevard to serve with dinner. The bakery stopped selling hot loaves when Bolton was in his teens, he says.

“I’ve been mad about it ever since,” he says, pointing out a profusion of doughnuts and cookies that seem to dominate local bakery counters today.