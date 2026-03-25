Shop Quiz! Inside the curation process for Tenant | By Bre Pizzolato -

For years, Tenant existed as a nomadic treasure trove. Yetta Russell’s curated collection of indie labels and one-of-a-kind finds appeared only in pop-ups from Lafayette to New Orleans.

When the seasoned fashion merchandiser relocated to Baton Rouge with her family, she began considering a storefront. But the space had to match the intimate, high-quality ethos of her brand. She envisioned a tiny, specialized footprint on Government Street that felt less like a traditional storefront and more like discovering a perfectly composed New York studio apartment. It was a vision board-style dream that became a reality after a chance encounter at White Light Night last year.

A last-minute change of plans placed the Tenant pop-up near the Rad Dad Alternative Wellness shop. That’s when she met co-owner Margaret Wilkinson, who showed her an extra, unused space next door to the shop. “A week later, I moved things in,” Russell says. “And it’s just perfect, this tiny spot right where I wanted to be on Government Street.” Now, with a brick-and-mortar, she’s thoughtfully expanding her offerings to include more accessories, jewelry and gifts—items that do better staying in one place as opposed to traveling from pop-up to pop-up.

I sat down with Russell in the center of her sun-drenched shop to discuss her eye for curation, philosophy and latest additions. Keep reading for the Q&A from our conversation.

How would you describe the vibe and curation at Tenant?

“All of the brands I carry have to check my boxes of being thoughtfully produced. Even if they’re not necessarily tiny indie brands, they are all smaller brands that are vetting their warehouses if they’re not U.S.‑made, and there’s some thoughtfulness going into production.

I also do some small collabs with other brands, like the Postcard Tees with Best Regards. They’re vintage tees that he upcycles, and then… he hand screenprints all of them… I’m the only one in Louisiana doing these, and you can only get these from here.

And I definitely try not to have any crossover … If a friend has a store in the state that has something, I’m not going to carry it, because there’s just too much out there.”

What does your mix of brands and price points look like in practice?

“It started as just clothes and hair accessories, because those are easy things to transport and hit a range of price points. For example, you can spend 15 or 20 bucks on a pair of socks for yourself or as a gift, or invest in something that will last in your wardrobe, or add jewelry to your collection, like these pieces I literally never take off.

Once I had this space, there was room to do a little bit more. So, I’ve brought in some accessories and gifts from New Orleans makers, including MOXLOX sunglasses, Emma Fick earrings, candles by Hazeltine … So even if shopping the clothing collection is a jump for someone to make as an investment into these kinds of purchases for themselves, there are little things that may be your starting point to feel a part of supporting small businesses.”

You carry a lot of upcycled pieces and primarily work with small, local makers. How did that become important to you?

“Once I became more of an adult, I kind of got to a point in my life where I was like, ‘OK, I’m not shopping for clothes at Target anymore,’ or no longer going to the mall because there’s a difference in feeling like you just want to shop versus buying something that you really love.

There was a time when I just wanted a deal, but if I got something because it was a deal, it just sat in the closet forever, and I wasn’t actually wearing it. It’s better to spend three times as much on something you’re going to love and wear all the time.

Going into small businesses and small shops like this makes it more worthwhile, and these things are going to last longer, too. With natural fibers and the price you’re paying, there’s a reason behind it—It’s because you know who’s making it, where it’s being made and that there are not huge batches of it.”

Learn more about Tenant and explore the latest collection at shoptenantstore.com or follow along on Instagram at @tenant.store.