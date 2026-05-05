In this DIY wet bar, fine art provided the design inspiration | By Kamryn Tramonte -

For homeowner Emily Viguerie, Hunt Slonem’s iconic bunnies have long been a staple in her collection. So when it came to creating a dazzling wet bar, she knew she wanted to incorporate her collection of plates by Slonem. That’s when creativity struck, and she turned the wall itself into a work of art.

From that spark of inspiration, Viguerie’s DIY project took off. She says she had a clear vision of Slonem’s bunnies covering a canvas, with the walls serving as a frame. To highlight the collection of colorful plates, she opted for a neutral wall color that would let them shine.

With the space placed near the dining room, Viguerie says she minimized the glasses and countertops so the colors and details from the walls and plates could pop. As for these details, the randomized placement of the plates are her favorite part.

For those looking to take on new DIY projects this summer, Viguerie says to just take the first step and not look back. She says using tools like Canva, Illustrator or even a simple pen and paper to plan the project will make it less intimidating. “Just take that first leap because it’s all going to be okay,” she says. “You can pretty much fix anything.”